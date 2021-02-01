CORONAVIRUS Main Uncategorized 

Supreme Committee press conference today

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid19 will hold its 22nd press conference on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The representatives from the Ministries of Health, Commerce, and Industry and Education are expected to attend the meeting.

 

 

 

 

