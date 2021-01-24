22nd Issue of Duqm Economist Magazine released

Muscat: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) on Sunday released the 22nd Issue of Duqm Economist Magazine, featuring a number of projects in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) and the free zones in Salalah, Sohar and Al Mazunah.

Having the picture of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik along with the title “His Majesty calls for the development of economic zones and major projects” on the front cover refers to the meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by His Majesty the Sultan on December 15, in which His Majesty approved the launch of Oman Vision 2040.

In the editorial, Eng Ahmed Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of OPAZ and General Supervisor of the Magazine, stressed on the importance of the special economic zones and free zones in the Sultanate’s development plans. He commended the various achievements marked over the past years. “The recorded achievements marked all the zones an attractive destination for investors from within and outside Oman. Hence, this year OPAZ is planning to increase the gains made by the zones to the national economy,” Eng Al Dheeb commented.

Duqm Economist Magazine dedicated a number of pages for the main story, titled “Duqm; a tourist icon amid a number of investment projects” in which 8 key tourist destinations in Duqm or nearby have been featured. These breathtaking landmarks include Rock Garden, Hamar Rock, Resorts’ Beach, where Crowne Plaza Hotel, Park Inn Duqm Resort, and other under construction projects. Other locations are Shu’ir Reach, overlooking the Arabian Sea, Duqm Beach Camp, which has been prepared for camping enthusiasts, Ras Madrakah, Bar Al Hakman and Al Wusta Wildlife Reserve.

The 116-bilingual magazine sheds light on various topics and carries different interview, highlighting different key projects in Duqm. It also highlights the facilities that contributed to promoting SMEs sector. –ONA