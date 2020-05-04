CORONAVIRUS Main Oman 

221 violations to lockdown orders reported

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources issued 221 violations against commercial establishments that had flouted the decisions of the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic from April 16 to 30.

North Al Batinah Governorate reported 74 violations, Al Dakhiliyah 47, North Al Batinah 31, Al Dhahirah 23, Al Buraimi 19, South Al Sharqiyah 13, North Al Sharqiyah 10, Dhofar 3, and Al Wusta 1 while no violations were reported in Musandam Governorate.

