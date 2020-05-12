22 Omanis come back from India

Acting on instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Sultanate’s embassy in New Delhi, in cooperation with the Indian authorities, on Tuesday facilitated the return of 22 Omanis from the city of Chennai.

In a similar move, 11 citizens were brought back from the city of Kochi few days ago, the Sultanate’s embassy in New Delhi said on Twitter affirming that it is working to coordinate citizens’ return from Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai before the end of this month.