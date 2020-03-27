CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

22 new Covid-19 cases reported in Oman, 90 in Muscat

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman has announced the registration of 22 new confirmed cases with Covid-19 for citizens.

Of which, 10 cases are linked with having close contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and eight (8) cases are related to travel, while four (4) cases are under epidemiological investigation.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (131) cases.

The Ministry affirms that (23) cases have totally recovered, of which 18 are in Muscat and five in Dakhilyah.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures.

The Ministry also advises all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.

 

Oman Observer

