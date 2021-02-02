22 clubs to compete at Oman Women’s Futsal League

MUSCAT, Feb 2 –

As many as 22 clubs confirmed their participation at the Oman Women’s Futsal League set to begin in March.

According to the Oman Football Association (OFA) announcement on its twitter account, the teams which will participate in the 2020-21 season of the league will feature Salalah, Yanqul, Ahli Sidab, Al Oruba, Al Suwaiq, Sohar, Al Taliea, Mirbat, Al Ittifaq, A Nasr, Al Nahda, Al Bashayer, Ibri, Saham, Al Khabourah, Al Shabab, Al Ittihad, Muscat, Oman club, Bahla, Qurayat and Al Kamil W’al Wafi.

The league is scheduled to begin in March while the exact dates of the matches and the other details will be unveiled very soon.

The domestic women futsal league event will be followed by another similar major tournament which will be dedicated for the universities, colleges and companies. The second tournament will take place in May. The OFA will aim from the above events to select the top potential faces for establishment of the first national women’s football team.

In last June, the OFA had appointed Syrian coach Maha Jonoud as the head coach of the first national women’s team. Jonoud, former head of Syrian Women’s Football Department at Syrian Football Association (SFA), will supervise both the events. Also, OFA will take the opportunity from both events to introduce the new women Omani referees, coaches and administration staff. Also, many training sessions will be organised apart from the events to develop more qualified women footballers.

Al Ittifaq club were the champions of the last edition of the Oman Women’s Futsal League as they had blanked Sultan Qaboos University team 5-0 in the final match in March 2020. Al Suwaiq had claimed the third place as they had beaten Fanja 3-2 in the third/fourth place play-off.

The OFA had launched the first edition of Women’s Futsal League in 2019-20 season. Thirty teams and 16 clubs took part in the league. In 2016, the inaugural edition of women’s football tournament had been organised and eight teams took part in the event representing different organisations and clubs.

Adil Al Balushi