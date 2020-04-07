219 Omanis, 152 expats tested covid-19 positive: Health Minister

Muscat: The Minister of Health on Tuesday said out of 371 cases reported so far in the Sultanate, 219 are Omani nationals and 152 are expatriates. The Minister, Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, was speaking to a private news outlet.

The government has warned that the situation is yet to peak in the country even as the Ministry of Health reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases for a single day.

MOH on Tuesday announced the registration of 40 new confirmed cases, bringing the total cases to 371. It added that 67 cases have recovered, an increase of six from Monday.

Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in separate interviews, issued a stern warning that the peak of the pandemic in Oman is two to three weeks away.

“The peak of Covid-19 in the Sultanate is likely to start, according to current data, within two to three weeks from now,” he said.

The case could reach 1,500 cases during that period, but the numbers are expected to decrease by 60 percent due to the measures taken, he was quoted.

He said the government has started an epidemiological investigation campaign by visiting every house in Muttrah.

It may be noted that 25 of the 40 cases reported on Tuesday were from Muttrah.

He added that a large number of test kits have arrived which will help intensify the campaign to stop community spread.

The minister said that a large number of expatriates are also getting affected, which is a cause of concern.