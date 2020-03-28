CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

21 new Covid-19 cases in Oman, total crosses 150 mark

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 21 new cases confirmed with Covid-19 on Saturday.

Eight (8) cases are linked with having close contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and eight (8) cases are related to travel, while five (5) cases are under epidemiological investigation.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 152.

The Ministry affirms that 23 cases have totally recovered.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures.

The Ministry also advises all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.

 

