21 infiltrators nabbed in North Al Batinah

Muscat: Coast Guard Police vessels at North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command rounded up 21 infiltrators who were on board a smuggling boat near the governorate’s beach. Legal procedures against the offenders are currently underway, Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Twitter.

North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command apprehended two people in connection with 13 thefts from several commercial stores.

The police found stolen goods in the defendants’ house and vehicle.

Legal action against the defendants is currently underway.

The Oil and Gas Installations Security Police Command arrested three expats on charges of possessing and trafficking large quantities of tobacco and alcoholic beverages within the concession zones. Legal procedures against the defendants are currently underway, ROP said.

