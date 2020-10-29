2021 Boston Marathon moved from April

The 2021 Boston Marathon will be moved from its traditional slot in April until later next year because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The prestigious event — which was cancelled this year for the first time in the race’s 124-year history — is usually held on the third Monday in April, attracting thousands of runners from across the globe. However the Boston Athletic Association said next year’s event would now be postponed “until at least the fall of 2021.” No date for the rearranged race was given. The BAA said it would continue meeting with public health, city and state officials to determine how the Boston Marathon could be held again.

