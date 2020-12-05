Main World 

2021 board exams will be in written mode: CBSE

Oman Observer

Muscat: Board examinations will be conducted in written mode and not online, India’s Central Board of Secondary Education said last week.

Given that practical examinations may not be possible for many students due to the pandemic, alternatives are being considered for the 2020-21 examination cycle.

“No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for the conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process,” said the statement from a CBSE spokesperson. “The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in the written mode and not in online mode.”

The statement added that “in case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored”.

About 50 percent of questions in class 12 English sample question papers were multiple-choice questions. Students are advised to go through the sample papers released by the board to get an idea about the difficulty level and marking pattern for the subject.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8915 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

India adds more flights under repatriation mission

Oman Observer Comments Off on India adds more flights under repatriation mission

His Majesty receives written message from Egyptian President

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty receives written message from Egyptian President

India’s ICICI Bank shares tumble

Oman Observer Comments Off on India’s ICICI Bank shares tumble