2021 board exams will be in written mode: CBSE

Muscat: Board examinations will be conducted in written mode and not online, India’s Central Board of Secondary Education said last week.

Given that practical examinations may not be possible for many students due to the pandemic, alternatives are being considered for the 2020-21 examination cycle.

“No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for the conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process,” said the statement from a CBSE spokesperson. “The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in the written mode and not in online mode.”

The statement added that “in case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored”.

About 50 percent of questions in class 12 English sample question papers were multiple-choice questions. Students are advised to go through the sample papers released by the board to get an idea about the difficulty level and marking pattern for the subject.