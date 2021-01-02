2020, goodbye, good riddance, and never darken our doorstep

Here we go again! It has become a tradition across the last eight years for me to have some fun with family and friends here and elsewhere, trawling for laughs I guess, and if ever a New Year has issued a clarion call for fun and laughter, it is this one. One of my genius, techie friends created an online bar, ‘The Lonesome Blues,’ for a ‘select’ crew of us to meet and chat over a ‘lemonade’ or two, for a couple of hours once a week, and that has been fun. We give each other a hard time, share our ‘wins and losses’ from our different perspectives in Oman, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland, and right the wrongs of the world.

Andrew is our resident Scot, a cycling fanatic who has more bikes than he has hairs on his legs. He shaves them you see! He alternates between eating to gain weight, and cycling to lose it, as if being an Aberdeen fan was not enough of a rollercoaster. Meanwhile Bernie is the quiet man… well, unless he is on one of his five or six motorbikes! He is a genuine caricature of an Irishman though, always smiling, happy, and good fun. Wilhelm has been quiet, for him, as COVID-19 has adversely affected his social- read Brai- life, and the ‘Italian stallion’ Marcello, left mid-year. He was last sighted on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

The New Zealand branch of the family has had a year of recovery from setbacks during 2019, but gosh they have responded. Prime Minister Ardern, and Health boss Bloomfield acted quickly, decisively, and effectively to head off COVID-19. Now the ‘Kiwis’ are living as ‘normal’ a life as is possible! Those 5 million people in New Zealand do not agree on everything, are diverse in every conceivable way… but have achieved an amazing result. Kevin, Kathy, Susan, and David are our ‘kiwi’ stalwarts, and often through them, we remain positive.

The UK branch is a select one, and Sasha, recuperating from a skiing mishap in the French Alps, is due for an operation next week. She cannot wait! Her partner Chris is now the Medical Officer at a UK racecourse, and he is finding that exciting and different from his clinical work. His Dad Les retired but has suffered health reverses in recent times, and hopefully he and Norma can put those behind them in ’21. The Irish connection with Eoin, Eoin and Helen, Joanne and Tony remain strong too, though we all missed UTMB this year. I miss my SAFA rugby mate Mathys during rugby season too.

Speaking of the pandemic, you know I always take the ‘mickey’ out of my doctor and great friend Vishal, but it is not in my heart to this year. Why? Because I will never forget the night, he called me to say he had COVID-19. Having lost a good friend Steven during 2019, I was knocked ‘for sixpence.’ Thanks to God, Vishal has recovered completely, and his wife Yesha, and charming daughter Anvisha, have stayed safe throughout what must have been challenging times.

More than anything, I have missed the classroom and academic interactions of teaching. Mohammed, Shatha, and Sulieman from Bahla have been great, as were Saud, Khalfan and Chahrazed in Nizwa, but I miss my students… Rawaa, Asma, Nasra, Anwaar, Nagwa, Muzna, Rawan, Sara, and so many more. Classroom teaching has been the most fulfilling work I have ever done, and while I know we do not really have any other option than online… it is not the same.

Szepan and Gosia remain ‘close’ and have welcomed Julian to their gorgeous family this year. Mila is a star, Jarek, Joanna, Andrea, Franz, Sandeep, Ritu, Ghada and Assim are only a phone call away. Abdullah, Koshy, Rajesh, Mai, Liju and Yeru have kept the wheels turning in the office, Aneesh keeps everything working in the house, while Vijay, must be singled out for his enthusiasm.

Most of all though, my wife Lena has been my star, my best friend, my rock, and my love, “to the moon and back.”

Ray Petersen

r.j.petersen52@gmail.com