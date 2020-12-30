2020 changed our vocabulary too

Los Angeles: The global pandemic has changed every aspect of our lives — how we work, how we socialise, how we dress. And without us even noticing, it also has changed how we talk. As 2020 comes to a close, many of us find ourselves fluent in a new language that would have been nearly indecipherable just one year ago.

If we mention having a “socially distanced” picnic with friends, we can safely assume the listener knows we all stayed at least 6 feet apart and did not share food or drinks. You don’t have to be a public health official to wonder when your state will “flatten the curve,” and thoughtful folks now talk about going into “self-isolation” after learning they were exposed to the virus. Does anyone still need to look up the abbreviation PPE? It’s no surprise that the tremendous change wrought by the pandemic was instantly reflected in our vocabulary — our new reality demanded new words to process and describe the cataclysmic shifts around us. Of course, the English language is always in flux, but linguists and lexicographers say this year has been especially noteworthy for the sheer volume of words that have rapidly entered into daily use.

“Even the word ‘coronavirus’ isn’t new, but most of us weren’t paying attention,” said Anne Curzan, a linguist at the University of Michigan. “’Pandemic.’ ‘Quarantine.’ These are not new words, but they are newly prominent to us.” There was only one entirely new pandemic-related word entered into the Oxford English Dictionary this year: COVID-19. It’s an abbreviation of “coronavirus disease 2019” and was coined on Feb. 11in a report by the World Health Organization. It didn’t take long before this never-before-seen word was mashed together with others to create hybrids like “pre-Covid,” “post-Covid” and “Covid fatigue.”

It even mutated into an insult: “covidiot.” (As a nerdy, wordy aside: Linguists and lexicographers are interested in how different publications write this new word. The Los Angeles Times uses “COVID-19,” while The New England Journal of Medicine prefers “Covid-19.” Some drop the 19, and at least one word enthusiast wonders if it should actually be written “CoViD-19” because it’s an abbreviation.) Nonmedical words and phrases also pepper our speech with greater frequency. — dpa

Related