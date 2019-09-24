20,000 apply for chance to ‘vent anger’ at HK leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s embattled leader said on Tuesday more than 20,000 people have applied to take part in a dialogue session with her and “vent their anger” at the government after three months of huge pro-democracy protests.

It is the government’s first attempt to reach out to the protestors since millions took to the streets in the biggest challenge to China’s rule since the city’s handover from Britain in 1997.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Thursday’s meeting would be an opportunity for people to have their voices heard but some protesters said they were not interested as their demands are already clear.

“We have promised that participants from different background, with different political stands could express their opinions freely, even vent their anger,” Lam said.

While thousands have applied, just 150 people will be chosen at random to attend the two-hour session with Lam, and protest equipment such as umbrellas, helmets and gas masks will not be allowed. “I hope the community dialogue could be held in a peaceful, rational and calm environment,” Lam said.

Hong Kong has entered a 17th week of unrest which seen hundreds of rallies, some of which ended in violent clashes between police and protestors. — AFP

