1st flight carrying Indian passengers to leave Muscat today

Muscat: As many as 30 stranded Indian nationals whose visas got expired during the COVID-19 lockdown period are among the 177 passengers who will travel to their homeland in the first repatriation flight from the Sultanate of Oman to Kochi on Saturday at 1pm.

77 Indian nationals who require medical care for per-existing medical conditions, 48 pregnant and elderly, 22 labourers and 4 infants will be onboard of the Air India Express flight operated under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ from Oman to Kochi on 9th May.

“While every care is taken to ensure priority is given to all those who have compelling reasons to travel”, a source at the Indian Embassy told the Observer.

“There may be last minute no-shows and replacements for which we have already kept standby passengers ready in such cases.”

“We urge everyone who have registered with the embassy to be patient and wait for further announcements. Those who have already registered are not required to re-register. Embassy officials will contact the short-listed travelers,” officials informed Observer.

“The embassy remains available to extend any assistance required by the Indian community members in Oman”, the source further said.