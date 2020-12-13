19pc uptick in foreign direct investment

STAFF REPORTER

MUSCAT, Dec 13

The total foreign investment stock in the Sultanate grew by 12.1 per cent at the end of 2019, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) stated in its latest 2019 Annual Report, citing provisional figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by 19 per cent and constituted a major part of the total foreign investment (accounting for 63.6 per cent) at the end of 2018.

Foreign investment, other than FDI, increased by 2.0 per cent during 2018 and accounted for 36.4 per cent of total foreign investment stock.

During recent years, the main sectors that attracted the largest share of FDI remained the same. The oil and gas sector received the largest share of 67.3 per cent, followed by financial intermediation with a share of 11.4 per cent. The total return on FDI (dividends plus retained earnings) declined slightly from 9.1 per cent in 2018 to 8.5 per cent in 2019, it noted.

“The government and other stakeholders have been continuously striving to promote diversification in the economy through increased participation of the private sector and foreign investors.

Oman provides excellent transportation and logistics infrastructure and a conducive business environment,” the apex bank stated.

“Furthermore, Oman is strategically located in terms of accessibility and hence, it offers immense potential to become a gateway to the Gulf and Asia region for multinational companies (MNCs) and global value chains (GVCs).

“The government has implemented various structural reforms, including promulgation of several important laws related to Foreign Capital Investment, Privatisation, Public-Private Partnership, and Bankruptcy, in the recent past to improve the business environment and the functioning of the labour market so that Oman could provide a competitive edge to foreign investors.

These reforms coupled with existing potential and strategic location would facilitate higher inflows of FDI in the Sultanate, especially in nonhydrocarbon sectors,” the report added.

