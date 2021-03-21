196 new public schools under tenth five-year plan

Muscat: The tenth five-year plan will create several job opportunities as the government plans to open several schools during this period.

“There will be a need for about 2, 800 jobs to cover the needs of new 196 schools that will be are to be operated during the tenth five-year plan,” Dr. Madiha al Shaibani, Minister of Education, said before the Majlis A’Shura on Sunday.

She said the ministry’s operational budget witnessed some fluctuations as a result of the decline in government revenues since 2014.

The Ministry stated that the number of experts and consultants will come due to seven from 15 and the contracts for engineers and technicians will be capped at a minimum of 10 percent.

She pointed out that spending on salaries and wages accounts for nearly 90% of the ministry’s actual fiscal year budget for the year 2020, followed by expenditures on school transportation, at a rate of 7% of the total approved budget, and then other operational expenses at 3% of the total budget.

The ministry has implemented the court ruling and has appointed four guards in all schools.

The percentage of Omanisation in private schools as reached 43% for teaching jobs and 73% for administrative jobs

Grade 12 exams will be attended, but the rest of the classes will be remote. The plan may change according to the epidemiological trend of the pandemic.