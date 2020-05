189 Covid-19 cases in Barka, including 2 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced 404 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, including 337 cases for non-Omanis, bringing the total to 5,029.

MOH on Saturday (May 9) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17 – also the second case to be reported outside Muscat governorate and first from South Batinah (Rustaq).

Region-wise outside Muscat governorate with main focus areas.

South Batinah – 386 cases

Barka

Cases- 189

Deaths – 2

Recovered- 109

Rustaq

Cases- 56

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Musannah

Cases- 66

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 34

South Sharqiyah – 197 cases

Sur

Cases- 42

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 24

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

Cases- 137

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 105

North Batinah – 210

Shinas

Cases- 44

Deaths –

Recovered- 33

Suwaiq

Cases- 48

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 30

Suhar

Cases- 62

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 33

Al Dhakilyah – 227 cases

Nizwa

Cases- 61

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 60

Al Dhahirah – 67 cases

Ibri

Cases- 52

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 29

North Sharqiyah – 39 cases

Dhofar – 20 cases

Salalah

Cases- 18

Deaths – 0

Recovered- -13

Musandam – Six cases

Buraimi – 46 cases