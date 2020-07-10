1,889 new cases today, including 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Friday announced that eight people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 244.

With this, the number of deaths over the past seven days in Oman has gone up to 51.

MOH also announced 1,889 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,268 Omanis and 621 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 53, 614.

According to MOH, a total of 4, 574 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 231,211.

MOH also reported that 1,204 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 34, 225 in Oman.

A total of 74 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 501, including 130 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.