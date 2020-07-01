185 total deaths in Oman; 99 new cases in Muttrah today

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 1,124 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 862 Omanis and 262 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 41, 194.

Nine new deaths were also reported due to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 185.

Of the total deaths reported, 108 of them are residents and 77 Omanis; 97 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 88 in the 60+ group and 158 of them are males.

Of the total 185 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 125, followed by South Batinah 19, North Batinah 19, Al Dhakilyah 6, South al Sharqiyah 5, North Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 4, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 5.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,649 deaths, followed by UAE 315, Kuwait 354, Qatar 113, and Bahrain 87.

On Wednesday, Muscat reported 598 new cases

North al Batinah 132,

South al Batinah 190,

Al Dhakilyah 70,

Al-Wusta 12,

South Sharqiyah 42,

North Sharqiyah 25,

Al Buraimi 12,

Al Dhahirah 22,

Dhofar 20

Musandam 1.

Within Muscat, Bausher reported 126 new cases, Seeb, 249, Amerat 75, Muttrah 99, Muscat 25, and Quriyat 24.

As of June 25, Oman nearly reported 27,000 cases in one month.

The number of deaths increased from 36 on May 24 to 153 as of June 26.

There is no conclusive evidence the opening businesses in the packages one to three has a role in increasing the cases, the government said.

MOH also reported that 737 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 24, 162 in Oman.

A total of 52 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 426, including 120 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).