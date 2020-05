1,841 Covid-19 cases in Muttrah, 215 in Seeb

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 85 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 2,568, including 12 deaths and 750 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 21 Omanis and 64 expatriates.

The Ministry of Health announced on May 2 said a 60-year-old resident died after being infected with Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 12.

Region-wise, Muscat governorate –1,841 cases (+72), 530 recovered, 12 deaths

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 1433

Deaths – 8

Recovered- 368

Bausher

Cases- 136

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 70

Al Amerat

Cases- 40

Deaths –

Recovered- 10

Quriyat

Cases- 2

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 0

Al Seeb

Cases- 215

Deaths – 4

Recovered- 80

Muscat

Cases- 15

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 2