182 new COVID-19 cases, one death

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 130,070 and deaths to 1,505.

The number of recoveries reached 122,556, comprising 94.2 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 13 patients were hospitalised, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 69, including 29 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

QUARANTINE VIOLATOR FINED

Meanwhile, the Court of First Instance in Al Buraimi Governorate has convicted a citizen who violated decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The citizen, who failed to abide by home quarantine procedures, was awarded a fine of RO 500. — ONA