182 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 182 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate to 128,472. The total death cases in the country has reached 1,495 after 4 people died in three days. A total of 120,976 out of the COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate have recovered, the ministry said.

The ministry also pointed out that 17 cases were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 87, of them 35 are in intensive care units (ICU).

Related