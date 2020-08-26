1,800 seedlings planted on first site

Muscat: The Environment Authority on Wednesday planted 1,800 seedlings on the first site of the cultivation of wild trees, in the Mina Al Fahl area. This is the part of the national initiative to plant 10 million wild trees announced in January.

Sponsored by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the initiative is planned to continue for the next ten years, till 2030. The Company believes that this is one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and contribute to addressing and promoting adaptation to climate change.

This is part of many other campaigns to be implemented in various governorates of the Sultanate in the coming days. Before this, Work was dedicated to expand the nurseries, establish new nurseries, and provide them with seeds from the recently-established seed bank. Work teams were formed in cooperation with the community to collect these seeds of various types of wild trees in the Sultanate.

Since the announcement of the initiative, the Authority has sought to produce healthy seedlings that can withstand difficult climatic conditions in the appropriate places. The focus has been on the well-known wild trees in the Sultanate, including Ghaf, Sumr, Sidr, Shue, Tiq, Talh, Mitan, Sarh, Alalan and others.

Dr Thuraya al Sariri, Assistant DG for Nature Conservation, commented that this project aims to preserve biodiversity and increase the green area to create a public outlet for all. This will also support tourism. She called upon everyone ‑ whether private, government sector, civil society, and individuals ‑ to participate, and contribute to the success of this project.

This initiative aims to increase and improve green cover in pastoral, natural, and degraded areas, as well as raise awareness of the importance of increasing green space and for its benefits to the environment and society. It also looks to attract contribution of all segments of society in preserving the natural environment and exploit the economic benefits of some plant species.