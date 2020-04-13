180 shops closed in Seeb for violations

Muscat: The Directorate General of Muscat Municipality in Seeb closed 180 shops, including workshops, and charged 200 individuals for not complying with decisions issued by the Supreme Committee on Covid 19.

Khalid bin Mohammed al Farsi, director of the Urban Inspection Department at Muscat Municipality in Seeb, said its role differs from inspections conducted by the Department of Health affairs, whose role is limited to monitoring activities such as food stores and restaurants cafes, bakeries, water, and related factories.