18 rescued in Mawalih after their homes were flooded with water

Muscat: Most wilayats of Muscat Governorate witnessed rains of varying intensity on Wednesday as the Sultanate has come under the effect of a trough of low pressure since Tuesday. Continued rains hindered the traffic movement and caused some wadis to overflow.

Moderate to heavy rains were reported in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah, Musandam and the wilayat of Bidbid and Sur.

Temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in most wilayats due to the rain while temperatures of 1 degrees below zero were registered in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar and 2 degrees below zero in Jabal Shams.

Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by active wind were registered in the Wilayat of Saham in North Al Batinah Governorate. The Wilayat of Al Rustaq experienced moderate to heavy rains which caused some wadis to overflow.

The water rescue team of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) said it has rescued 18 people in Al Mawalih in the Wilayat of Seeb after their homes were flooded with water.

