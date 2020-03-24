Local Main 

18 new Covid-19 cases reported in Oman

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of (18) new confirmed cases in Oman with Covid-19 of citizens.

Of which 11 cases are linked to contact with infected patients, five (5) cases are linked to travel to the UK and the UAE while two (2) cases are under epidemiological investigation. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (84) cases.

The Ministry affirmed that (17) cases have recovered.

MOH has called upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.

The ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

It said that complete adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.

 

