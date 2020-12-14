18 infiltrators nabbed in South Al Batinah

Muscat: Coast Guard vessels of South Al Batinah Police Command rounded up 18 infiltrators on board a smuggling boat off the governorate’s coast, Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Twitter.

Legal procedures against the arrestees are ongoing.

ROP expressed thanks to citizens and residents for their cooperation with the police by reporting any suspicious activities, urging the public for more cooperation with ROP to confront smuggling and infiltration attempts.