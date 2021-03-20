177 permits for street vendors issued in 2020

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 20 –

Street vending permits covering 177 different types of economic and commercial activities were issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion last year.

This compares with a 147 activities approved in 2019, an increase of 20.40 per cent, the ministry said.

In a statement to ONA, the ministry noted that Omanis can register as street vendors via the Invest Easy portal — a feature that regulates such activities while guaranteeing the rights of vendors, prevent competition from migrant labour, ensure the health of consumers through the enforcement of health requirements that the seller must comply with, and providing security and safety for vehicles and equipment used in the activities.