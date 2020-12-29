Main 

1,717 vaccinated in Covid-19 immunisation campaign phase 1

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Health Ministry statistics show that 1,717 people were vaccinated over the past two days with Pfizer-bioNTech against coronavirus. The vaccinated constitute 11% of the target segment.

The largest number of Covid-19 vaccinations were registered in the North Al Batinah Governorate (509 or 19.5% of the target group there), followed by Muscat (302 or 5.2%) and Al Buraimi (171 or 52%).

In Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, 84 people took the vaccine (8.4%), compared to 98 in Al Dhahirah Governorate and 81 in Musandam Governorate.

In North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, 89 people were vaccinated, while 166 took the vaccine in South Al Batinah, compared to 131 in South Al Sharqiyah, 66 in Dhofar Governorate and 20 in Al Wusta Governorate. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9211 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Two Indian repatriation flights today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two Indian repatriation flights today

Spotlight: Tailor-made for tourism

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Spotlight: Tailor-made for tourism

Turkey, Germany fail to make any breakthrough

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkey, Germany fail to make any breakthrough