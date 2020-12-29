1,717 vaccinated in Covid-19 immunisation campaign phase 1

Muscat: The Health Ministry statistics show that 1,717 people were vaccinated over the past two days with Pfizer-bioNTech against coronavirus. The vaccinated constitute 11% of the target segment.

The largest number of Covid-19 vaccinations were registered in the North Al Batinah Governorate (509 or 19.5% of the target group there), followed by Muscat (302 or 5.2%) and Al Buraimi (171 or 52%).

In Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, 84 people took the vaccine (8.4%), compared to 98 in Al Dhahirah Governorate and 81 in Musandam Governorate.

In North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, 89 people were vaccinated, while 166 took the vaccine in South Al Batinah, compared to 131 in South Al Sharqiyah, 66 in Dhofar Governorate and 20 in Al Wusta Governorate. –ONA

