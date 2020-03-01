17 myths and misinformation about the virus

1A vaccine for COVID-19 exists: FALSE

Scientists say the earliest date for one would probably be 18 months from now.

2Eat oranges to ward off COVID-19: FALSE

There’s no evidence that taking Vitamin C or eating fruit high in Vitamin C protects against infection. Eating fruits like papaya and oranges, however, will boost your immunity.

3Washing your hands the best defence against infection: TRUE

4If you are healthy, wearing a face mask keeps you safe from COVID-19: FALSE

However, if you are sick, wearing a well-fitted facial respirator can prevent you from spreading the disease to others.

5Humans contracted COVID-19 from bats: POSSIBLY

Bats have been known to harbor several types of coronaviruses. However, viral video purportedly of a woman eating a bat in Wuhan, China, the source of the outbreak, was actually filmed in Palau, Micronesia. The endangered and often illegally trafficked pangolin could be the link.

6The new coronavirus is linked to eating meat: FALSE

There is no scientific evidence.

7Antibiotics are effective against COVID-19: FALSE

Antibiotics treat bacteria, not viruses like COVID-19.

8Sanitising gel is effective in protecting against COVID-19: TRUE

But hand washing is probably better.

9Packages mailed from China are not dangerous to open: TRUE

COVID-19 has a short life span on surfaces, lasting no longer than a couple hours.

10Thermal scanners

can tell if you’re infected: FALSE

These thermal scanners detect fevers in people, but they can’t tell if a person is infected if no fever is present. COVID-19 reportedly takes up to two weeks of incubation before manifesting symptoms like fever and shortness of breath.

11Avoid people who exhibit symptoms of a respiratory ailment if possible: TRUE

This is common sense, of course. In China, there have been reported cases of people taking this one step further and eliminating as much contact with people as possible. Living as a hermit will protect you, but it’s not a lifestyle that many will embrace.

12Spraying or rubbing alcohol or bleach over your body can kill the virus: FALSE

Not if it’s already entered your body. It will, however, cause skin irritation. Drinking bleach potentially can be fatal.

13Eating garlic will safeguard you from the new coronavirus: FALSE

It is, however, a healthy vegetable, and a good addition to your diet.

14Hand dryers destroy the new coronavirus microbes: FALSE

15Your pet cat or dog might infect you with virus: FALSE

Domestic animals do not spread the disease.

But you should still make sure that after touching your pets you wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

Pets can carry bacteria like E.coli and salmonella and these bugs can pass between pets and humans.

16 Pregnant women more susceptible to infection compared with the general public: True

Pregnant women experience immunologic and physiologic changes which might make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

17 Transmission through breast milk: False

No information is available on the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 through breast milk. Breastfeeding mums should follow the same advice as anyone else over reducing risk. This is to cover your mouth when you sneeze and cough, throw away a used tissue and wash hands frequently, while trying to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.