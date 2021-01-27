167 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday reported 167 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 133,574. The ministry reported one new Covid 19-related death, taking the total death toll to 1,525. The total cases of recovery reached 126,486, which is 95 per cent of the total recovery rate. Sixteen patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 93, including 26 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). — ONA

