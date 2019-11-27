165 km cycling tour held in Al Dhahirah

Al Dhahirah Mountain Biking Team held a 165 km cycling tour around the wilayats of Ibri, Dhank and Yanqul in Al Dhahirah Governorate to celebrate Oman’s 49th National Day. The tour, organised by Ibri College of Technology, explored popular tourist destinations in the governorate such as the Fort of Munayak and Bait Al Marah Castle. The event aimed to spread awareness about the importance of exercise, following a healthy lifestyle and to explore tourist destination in the region. Al Dhahirah Mountain Biking Team takes active part in sport, social and national events.

