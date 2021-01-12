Local 

164 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday reported 164 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 130,944.
The total death cases have reached 1,508 with no deaths reported on Tuesday. The total recovery cases reached 123,187, which is 94.1 per cent of the total recovery rate.
Nine patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 58, including 23 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). — ONA

