MUSCAT: The second part of the 30th graduation ceremony of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) will be held on Monday under the auspices of Mohammed bin al Zubair, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Economic Planning Affairs. A total 1,639 students will be graduating with Bachelor’s degree from humanities colleges constituting the 30th batch of graduates. This is in addition to the 11th batch of graduates with Doctorate degrees and the 24th of Master’s degree graduates. In Monday’s ceremony, 590 students from the College of Arts and Social Sciences, 419 students from the College of Economics and Political Science, 427 students from College of Education and 203 students from College of Law will receive their degrees. — ONA

