16 sentenced to death for burning alive Bangladesh teen

FENI, Bangladesh: Sixteen people were sentenced to death on Thursday for burning alive a Bangladeshi teenager who refused to withdraw assault charges against her head teacher.

The case highlights what activists say is a culture of impunity over violence in the South Asian country of 168 million people.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi was doused in kerosene and set on fire on April 6 after she made a harassment complaint against the principal of her rural seminary.

The head teacher, who a court in the southern coastal town of Feni found had ordered the brutal killing from jail after being arrested over the harassment claim, was among those sentenced to death.

Others included activists from the ruling Awami League party and some students —including two females — who either participated in the killing or guarded the gates of the seminary while it took place.

“The verdict proves that nobody will get away with murder in Bangladesh. We have the rule of law,” prosecutor Hafez Ahmed told reporters after the verdict in a crowded courtroom.

Rafi was lured to the rooftop of the seminary in Sonagazi where her attackers pressed her to withdraw the complaint she had filed with police.

When she refused, she was tied up, doused in kerosene and set on fire. She suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body and died in hospital four days later.

Her death triggered widespread horror across the nation, with protesters in the capital Dhaka staging days of demonstrations seeking “exemplary punishment” for the killers.

The murder put pressure on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to do more to protect women, with her government ordering some 27,000 schools to set up committees to prevent violence.

Rafi had gone to police in late March to report the harassment, and a leaked video shows the local station chief registering her complaint but dismissing it as “not a big deal”.

Police said the attackers’ plan had been to pass off her death as suicide, but this failed after Rafi managed to stagger down the stairs while still engulfed in flames.

Rafi’s case was fast-tracked, with the hearing taking only 62 days at a special tribunal hearing cases of violence against women and children.

Maleka Banu, head of a woman’s rights group, said: “It is an exemplary punishment. We hope it will send a serious message to the perpetrators and collaborators of violence.”

— AFP

