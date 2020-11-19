16 projects launched so far under Oman’s Tawazun programme

MUSCAT, NOV 19

As many as 16 projects and initiatives have been rolled out to date under the Sultanate’s Tawazun (Offset) programme.

The announcement was made during the signing last week of a strategic agreement for the establishment of a first-ever Centre of Excellence for Advanced Telecommunications Technology and IoT in the Sultanate. The facility will drive the growth of technologies and applications based on 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The Ministry of Finance, representing the Omani government, signed the landmark pact with global telecom and Internet giant Ericsson.

In a statement, Dr Dhafir al Shanfari of the Ministry of Finance said: “We aim to establish a Centre of Excellence in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 to contribute towards diversifying the economy, bolstering various industrial sectors and keeping pace with global developments in the field of telecommunications technology and IOT. The centre will play a key role in enabling digital transformation, boosting efficiency of institutions, SMEs, researchers and innovators.”

He further added: “We have launched 16 projects within the Oman Tawazun programme, designed to support the military and security sectors, the private sectors, and the development of human resources. We’re pleased to partner with Oman’s government agencies, Ericsson and Omantel to enhance our 5G core competencies and create a robust 5G ecosystem that will allow the Omani society to benefit from the anticipated growth opportunities 5G will bring.” Other stakeholders in the initiative are the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation and Omantel, which will be involved in establishing the Centre, and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, which will provide strategic consultative support.

The CoE will be incubated and managed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation at the Innovation Complex in Muscat, while Omantel will offer necessary telecommunications support. The complex seeks to provide an incubating and stimulating environment for researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs, turning ideas based on scientific research into reality and playing a key role in diversifying the economy.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in cooperation with Ericsson will work on strategic consultation to develop the digital road map for Strategic Industries in line with performance indicators of Oman 2040 Vision and identification of essential PPP and Privatisation opportunities in the target industries and focus areas.

Omantel will engage research and tertiary institutions on potential collaboration opportunities to test 5G radios and possible applications that can benefit from the high speeds and low latency provided by 5G.

Ericsson, in support of the Tawazun programme, will provide technological support and oversee training programmes that include workshops, trainings, specialised professional courses and mentoring programmes targeting participants from telecommunications institutions, commercial and industrial institutions, as well as university students, researchers and innovators. It will also support the development of research projects, including projects on 5G and IoT applications.

Oman Tawazun (Offset) Programme is an economic tool used in more than 100 countries around the world with the aim of diversifying the country’s economy by investing in projects and programmes that serve the country’s strategic objectives.

Related