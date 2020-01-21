16.21 million passengers use Oman airports till Nov, 2019

MUSCAT: The total number of passengers travelling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm) until the end of November 2019 reached 16.21 million.

The number of flights landing and departing from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar International Airports by the end of November 2019 reached 104,830, according to the preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport rose by 4.6 per cent to 14.63 million at the end of November 2019, over the same period of the previous year.

The total number of flights at Muscat International Airport fell 0.8 per cent to 107,759 at the end of November 2019, from 108,674 flights for the same period of 2018.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 98,194 flights during the 11-month period of 2019, which is the same for the same period of the previous year.

The total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport rose by 5.3 per cent at the end of November 2019, reaching 13.60 million. This included 6.77 million passenger arrivals, 6.80 million passenger departures, and 22,968 passenger transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 8.6 per cent to 9,565 flights at the end of November 2019, against 10,465 flights for the same period of 2018. The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 8.6 per cent, respectively. The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 4.9 per cent to 1.03 million passengers at the end of November 2019, against 1.08 million for the same period of the previous year. This included 511,590 passenger arrivals and 518,563 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

According to the report, the total number of passengers at the Salalah International Airport fell by 1.8 per cent to 1.25 million passengers at the end of November 2019 compared to 1.28 million passengers for the same period of 2018. The number of flights at Salalah International Airport fell by 3.8 per cent to 10,904 flights compared to 11,331 flights at the end of November 2018.

The total number of international flights at the Salalah International airport surged by 13 per cent to 4,514 flights till the end of November 2019, while the number of domestic fights fell by 12.9 per cent to 6,390 flights at the end of November 2019. The number of international passengers recorded a rise of 13.2 per cent to reach 483,216, while the number of domestic passengers fell by 9.3 per cent to 774,951.

However, there was a drop in the total number of passengers at Sohar International Airport by 12 per cent to 274,767 passengers compared to 312,063 for the same period of 2018. The number of flights at Sohar International Airport also fell by 11.1 per cent to 2,240 flights at the end of November 2019 compared to 2,520 at the end of November 2018.

Duqm Airport saw a rise in the total number of passengers by 23 per cent to 52,670 passengers at the end of November 2019 compared to 42,822 for the same period of 2018. The number of flights at Duqm Airport till the end of November 2019 reached 556, which is a drop by 1.2 per cent compared to 563 flights at the end of November 2018, the report showed. — ONA

