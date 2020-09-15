15th session of Omani-German Joint Committee concludes

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, chaired on Tuesday the conclusion of the 15th session of the Omani-German Joint Committee which was held through virtual communication between Muscat and Berlin, co-chaired on the German side, by Marco Wandervitz, Parliamentary Minister of State at the Ministry of Economy and Energy.

The two ministers also held a virtual closed meeting, during which they exchanged views on confronting the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic and social repercussions, as well as ways to exchange information and enhance cooperation in this regard. The two sides stressed the importance of the international community joining hands in ensuring the universal benefit for all countries in order to contain the pandemic and eliminate it.

At the end of the session, the two sides signed the joint agreed minutes on the work of the Joint Committee, in the presence of all its members from the public and private sectors of both countries.

The two sides expressed their joint keenness to expand and diversify the interests and benefits between the two friendly countries towards broader horizons and in various areas of cooperation, while giving more focus and follow-up to the development of bilateral trade and investments.

They also identified priorities for joint cooperation in the sectors of renewable energy, higher education, vocational training and research, and in the fields of tourism, health care, the environment, climate change, the transfer of science, knowledge and technology, in addition to the development of small and medium size enterprises. –ONA