15th annual symposium on good pharmacy practice organised

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs & Drug Control (DGPADC) of the Ministry of Health (MoH) organised on Thursday at the Grand Millennium Hotel the 15th Annual Symposium on Good Pharmacy Practice for the community pharmacists working in the private sector under the auspices of Dr Said bin Hamad al Rubaei, General Secretary of the Education of Council.

Dr Mohammed Hamdan al Rubaei, DGPADC Director-General said the symposium comes under the pharmaceutical continuing education programme and aims to develop the knowledge and skills of pharmacists working in the private sector to keep abreast with the latest scientific developments, innovations and drug information in order to be able to provide an excellent community-based pharmaceutical care.

Al Rubaei also added the event targeting the pharmacy community field for its critical importance in providing all medications and medical drug supplies for the health sector in the Sultanate both the public and private, in which there are 802 pharmacies serving the public across the Sultanate, 85 drug warehouse providing and selling medications wholesale for the health and pharmaceutical establishments along with 4 pharmaceutical factories supplying the pharmaceutical market in the Sultanate.

About 400 pharmacists and pharmacist assistants working in the private sectors across the Sultanate attended the symposium. In addition, a number of specialists from the Sultanate presented lectures aimed to raise the quality level of pharmaceutical service in the private sector.

The symposium, which was accredited by the Oman Medical Specialty Board, highlighted a number of pharmaceutical and drug issues such as good communication between pharmacists and patients.

The lectures addressed the local pharmaceutical manufacturing and the regulations governing the profession of pharmacists and pharmaceutical institutions.

At the end of the event, Dr Said bin Hamad honoured the best pharmacists, assistant pharmacists and pharmaceutical establishments in the country.

The symposium included an exhibition of pharmaceutical companies and establishments that displayed the latest developments in the pharmaceutical field.

