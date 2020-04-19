158 COVID-19 related violations issued

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources issued violations related to commercial establishments for non-compliance with the decisions Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19.

The ministry issued a total of 158 violations for commercial establishments in several governorates of the Sultanate during April 1-15 including 44 violations in South Al Batinah, 42 in North Al Batinah and 26 in Al Dakhiliyah, in addition to other governorates.

The ministry continues to follow up on food establishments to ensure compliance with the food safety requirements and health and hygiene standards to ensure the health and safety of consumers.

In addition, the ministry continually carries out intensified inspections at the slaughterhouses that fall under its supervision to ensure that the operating companies are abiding by the requirements specially when it comes to cleanliness and sterilization.

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources also carried out disinfection and spraying campaign on internal roads, public facilities and car parks.

