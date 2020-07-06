1,557 new cases today, including 1,057 Omanis

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that five people died of Covid19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 218. With this, the number of deaths over the past three days in Oman has gone up to 25.

MOH also announced 1,557 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,057 Omanis and 500 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 47, 735.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 852 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 213, 187.

MOH also reported that 1,229 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 29, 146 in Oman.

A total of 74 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 465, including 129 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.