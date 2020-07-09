1,518 new cases today, including 3 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that three people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 236.

With this, the number of deaths over the past six days in Oman has gone up to 43.

MOH also announced 1,518 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,068 Omanis and 450 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 51, 725.

According to MOH, a total of 5, 456 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 226, 637.

MOH also reported that 1,016 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 33, 021 in Oman.

A total of 46 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 466, including 129 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.