CORONAVIRUS Main 

1,518 new cases today, including 3 deaths

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that three people died of  Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 236.

With this, the number of deaths over the past six days in Oman has gone up to 43. 

MOH also announced 1,518 new cases of Covid-19 in the  Sultanate, including 1,068 Omanis and 450 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 51, 725.

According to MOH, a total of 5, 456 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 226, 637.

MOH also reported that 1,016 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 33, 021 in Oman.

A total of 46 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 466, including 129 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7137 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Stage set for roll out of health insurance

Oman Observer Comments Off on Stage set for roll out of health insurance

Earthquake reported in Arabian Sea on Saturday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Earthquake reported in Arabian Sea on Saturday

Two new cases of Coronavirus in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two new cases of Coronavirus in Oman