1,500 youths participate in Al Dakhiliyah clubs competitions

The Clubs Competition for Youth Creativity 2019-2020 has completed two months since its launch in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate with the participation of around 1,500 contestants.

In its 7th edition, the online registration application has been used through the website www.youthcreations.om for the second time. The application has been characterised by the ease of registration, evaluation and counting the number of participants, including 14 fields of competition in different age groups and both sexes.

The Sports Affairs Department in Al Dakhiliyah in cooperation with youth committees in clubs and the Izki Sports Centre are continuing efforts to attract talents in various fields. The number of participants is constantly increasing due to the promotion of the youth event. The working team in the governorate, headed by Hashel al Naabi, has praised the efforts of youth committees in this regard.

The clubs have conducted a number of competitions during this week.

Fanja Club: The Youth Committee of Fanja Club held three competitions this week. The sports suspension competition for the second age group (16-25 years) was held on Monday. Two poetry competitions — formal language poetry and slang poetry — for the third age group from 18-30 years were held on Wednesday. And the rest of the competitions will be completed this month.

Samayil Club: The youth committee continued to conduct club competitions for youth creativity category. It started receiving works of feature films, short documentaries and digital designs (smart phone applications) for the third age group (18-30 years). It will complete the rest of the competitions in the coming days.

Al Bashaier Club: The youth committee held eight competitions on December 7 in public speaking, poetry and cultural competition (Omaniat) for the first age group (10-15 years). For the second age group (16-25), the folk art (Al Sheelah) competition, the cultural competition (evidence of history) and the sports commentary were conducted. For the third age group (18-30 years), the club also held formal language poetry and slang poetry competitions with wide participation of both girls and boys.

Izki Sports Center: The youth committee has completed the competitions. It held the sports commentary and Al Sheelah Art Competitions for the second age group (16-25) on Monday. The cultural competition (evidence of history) was held on Wednesday. The club also conducted formal language poetry and slang poetry competitions on Tuesday.

Nizwa Club: The youth committee of Nizwa Club continued to hold competitions for youth creativity. It started receiving works for several fields like drawing, calligraphy, photography, narrative and short films, and digital designs (smart phone applications). It will complete the rest of the competitions in the coming days. Al Hamra Club: The committee will launch its competitions in the middle of this month to ensure the participation of the largest segment of society.

Related