150 IT enthusiasts attend FOSS BootCamp

FOSS BootCamp — the first free and open source software boot camp — organised by the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) in partnership with Sultan Qaboos University and Middle East College, opened on Monday under the theme, ‘4th IR & Emerging Technologies DevOps Tools’.

FOSS BootCamp witnessed the attendance of over 150 participants including undergraduate students, Job seekers, employees, IT enthusiasts and professionals from Oman, GCC and MENA regions.

FOSS BootCamp includes significant series of training workshops related to Free and Open Source Software such as cybersecurity using Open Source tools, Identity management in Linux environments and MS Active Directory integration, WordPress for intermediate Web developers and Introduction to Laravel Framework.

The event aims to enable participants to understand free open source software (FOSS) technologies and encourage the development of FOSS applications and solutions. Moreover, it seek to promote the adoption of such applications and solutions in work environments and the continuation of enriching the GCC market with these services.

The BootCamp focuses on a number of topics in the field of free and open source software technologies including developing commercial activities using FOSS, promoting innovation, creativity, security and privacy, education, knowledge, Algorithms, devices, platforms and encourage local resources to seek careers & business in IT projects, particularly in FOSS technologies.

A total of 18 workshops and lectures will be held over the three-day forum that will support the skills and abilities of participants. Following the welcome address on Monday, six workshops were presented on several topics like Cyber Security using Open Source tools, Identity management in Linux environments, MS Active Directory integration and The Journey from Microsoft and Mac OS to the Linux world.

