15 Omanis at Saud Bahwan Group sharpen customer-centric communication skills

Fifteen Omanis at Saud Bahwan Group recently underwent an intensive programme on the importance of effective communication and its benefits in enhancing customer delight. The programme was conducted in two batches at the Group’s Advanced Learning Centre and involved a series of activities including role plays. Saud Bahwan Group’s continued focus on customer satisfaction. The Group periodically plans and initiates a number of training programmes that aim to bring out the best in employees.

According to the spokesperson from Saud Bahwan Group, “In today’s rapidly changing business environment, it is important to understand what a customer expects and what should be one’s response towards these valuable customers. This can be achieved by effective communication and an ability to be a patient listener. Through the Communication Skills programme, we aim to imbibe in our team a distinct ability to ‘Listen to the needs and feedback’ of the customer and provide positive customer experiences at every interaction. We are confident that after attending such a programme, they will be equipped with sufficient knowledge to make more customer-centric decisions while also nurturing the ability to go to great lengths to improve customer experiences and delight.”

In a challenging and dynamic business environment where every customer interaction is unique, one of the benefits of effective communication is to improve performance and achieve more success. In addition, a great communication skill is a significant sign of profound self-confidence and go a long way in building and developing long-term business relationships.

The Communication Skills programme, conducted in Arabic language, addressed the importance of receiving valuable feedback from customers and effective ways to acquire such feedback. Furthermore, the course included understanding basics of ‘body language by Albert Meherebian’ and role-plays involving all participants. Such activities actually attempted to simulate real situations, being face-to-face with customers as well as colleagues and principals. Besides this, knowledge about effective letter writing and proof-reading e-mails to avoid errors before sending them to customers was also imparted.

At Saud Bahwan Group, a large and growing cadre of Omani staff is present all over Oman. They are employed in various functional areas including Sales and Marketing, Service and Parts, Customer Care, Advertising, Accounts, Audit, Instalment Credit, Administration, Warehousing, Information Technology, Personnel and Omanisation, and Human Resource Development.

Related