15 new Covid-19 cases in Oman, taking total to 99

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 15 new confirmed cases COVID-19 of citizens.

Of which (7) cases are linked to contact with infected patients, (7) cases are linked to travel to the UK, USA, and Spain while one case is under epidemiological investigation.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (99).

The Ministry affirms that (17) cases have recovered.

MOH has called upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.

The ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

It said that complete adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.

