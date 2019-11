Suhar: A 15-km-long free mountain walkathon under the title “Qaboos, Love and Peace” was organized by Al Buraimi Charitable Team in cooperation with the Tourism Department of North Al Batinah Governorate in the Wilayat of Suhar on Saturday.

The walkathon was held in the villages of Al Khan, Farfar and Hensi. A number of volunteers and environmental awareness teams participated in the event.

