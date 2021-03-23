15% decline in expatriates in manager positions

Muscat: The number of expatriates in the sultanate has dropped 13.9 percent at the end of February 2021, compared to the figures a year ago.

The number of expatriates as managers, directors, and administration jobs declined by 15.2%, scientific and technical fields by 14.2%, clerical occupations by 39.4%, and sales jobs by 9.1%.

Expatriates in sales jobs dropped from 97,009 in February last year to 95,206 during the same period this year.

The number of expatriates dropped from 1,443, 128 in February 2020 to 1, 440, 370 this year. However, the population increased slightly from 1, 439, 908 this year, said the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in its latest monthly bulletin.

Of these, the number of Indian expatriates saw a major decline of 18.1 percent, followed by Bangladesh nationals (11.6%), Egyptians (11.9%) and Filipino workers (8.1%).

One of the major factors includes the job losses after the extended shutdown of businesses due to restrictive measures imposed to limit the spread of the pandemic.

In line with the efforts to generate more job opportunities, the government has reserved several jobs for citizens.

Practicing some professions and activities in the private sector establishments have been restricted to only Omanis, which include financial and administrative professions in insurance companies and firms operating in brokerage activities, selling, accounting, money exchange, management and arranging goods in operating stores in malls, accounts and auditing professions in auto agencies, all professions in the sale of new and used vehicles, all accounting professions related to the sale of new and used vehicles in agencies and sale of spare parts for new vehicles in auto agencies.

Non-Omani workforce licenses issued for the professions and activities specified in Article 1 shall be valid until their expiry date.

Fuel station managers and professions related to the activities and business of optics and the sale of eyeglasses will be also reserved for the national workforce.