14th Oman Honey Market to be held online from June 28

MUSCAT: The 14th edition of Oman Honey Market (shahd) will be held online between June 28 and July 4, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has announced.

The e-platform of the biannual event will showcase a wide range of indigenous honey varieties from mountain honey to plains honey, and wild honey to coastal honey, frankincense honey to Sidr honey, flower honey to acacia honey, and many more.

The 13th Oman Honey Market, held during December 25-28 last year at the Muscat Grand Mall, registered over RO142,000 in sales with 5,894 kg of honey sold by 62 honey keepers who participated in the event.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has laid down conditions and requirements for participating in the exhibition including that the participants should use new glass containers with labels showing the information about the seller and the product.

the participants are also required to deposit the products they intended for sale at the warehouses of the Al Madina Logistics Services in the Wilayat of Barka between June 11-15. The products will be lab-tested and numbered and then handed over to the buyers.

The ministry said that the honey products not meeting the Omani honey standard specifications will be confiscated and suitable action will be taken. — ONA